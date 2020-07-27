

By Philip Wafula & Ronald Seebe

Boda boda operators in Namutumba district are offering private school teachers Shs300 to capture details of each customer on their behalf, as they resume passenger services today.

In the President’s address on the covid-19 situation in the country on Tuesday last week, President Museveni allowed boda bodas to resume carrying passengers as long as they capture their names and phone numbers.

According to the President, this is meant to help in contact tracing should a Covid-19 cases be reported within a particular community.

The Chairperson of boda boda riders in Namutumba District, Samuel Wemunya, says many of them cannot read and write.

They have thus resolved to raise fares by Shs500 to cater for the teachers who are currently not earning a penny, to get some means of survival.

“Where we have been charging Shs1,000, we will now charge Shs1,500. If some teachers are not willing to take the Shs300 offer per passenger, we shall turn to secondary students in the area,” said Mr. Wemunya.

According to Mr Wemunya, the contracted teachers will sit at their designated stages and once a passenger comes, they immediately capture his or her details.

There will also be a separate book used to tally the number of passengers the teacher has documented before being paid at 6am as they retire to their homes in line with the presidential directive.

Livingstone Musaala, a teacher at Bulange Nursery and Primary School in Namutumba district, says although the money is little, he urges his colleagues to seize the opportunity and support their families.

However, Isaac Opejo, a teacher at St Catherine Junior School in Sonde, Mukono municipality, says even in such hard times he cannot take up such a belittling offer.

Private teachers are among professionals who have been affected by the lockdown after the government closed all schools in March over Covid-19.