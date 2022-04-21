By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Nwoya District are investigating circumstances under which a 38 year old motorcyclist was gunned down along Goma-Gulu highway by unknown assailants riding on another motorcycle.

David Ongom, the river Aswa region police spokesperson says Hillary Kimera’s demise has been reported to police by a one Geoffrey Opiyo the area LC three chairman for Koch Goma Town Council in Nwoya District.

It is alleged that last night, the deceased while returning from Gulu City riding his motorcycle registration number UFN 949/D, he was intercepted by two assailants at Bungamon village along Koch Goma-Gulu Highway who were trailing him from behind.

They reportedly fired several bullets killing him instantly. Ongom says no arrest has yet been made and inquiries are still on.