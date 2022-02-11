By Benjamin Jumbe

Boda Boda operators in the Kampala Metropolitan area have been given up to 30th Juneto be registered and also acquire a driver’s license.

This has been revealed by the state minister for Kampala Capital city and metropolitan affairs Kabuye Kyoffatogabye while addressing members of the press on streamlining boda-boda operations in the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

The minister said following resolutions from an inter-ministerial committee meeting registration of Boda operators is underway noting that they will be required to possess a National Identification Number to be registered and work from only gazetted stages.

He says from the 1st of July 2022 no unregistered Boda operator will be allowed to operate within the city.