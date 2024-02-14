A commercial motorcyclist, Hassan Kayanja, has been sentenced to serve a 22-year and one-month prison term for defiling and infecting a 15-year-old senior four student with HIV.

Kayanja, a resident of Kyengera, was sentenced by a panel of three Court of Appeal Justices led by Cheborion Barishaki.

The prosecution successfully proved that between 2017 and March 2018, in Buyinja village, Mpigi District, Kayanja, who was HIV-positive at the time, engaged in sexual acts with the minor who was a senior four student at Uganda Martyrs in Buwama.

The court also noted that Kayanja was an adult working as a boda boda rider.

It is alleged that Kayanja lured the victim into a relationship, which led her to run away from home and live with him. During this period, they engaged in sexual acts, and upon her rescue and medical examination, the victim was found to have a ruptured hymen, suggesting penetration, and was HIV positive.

Kayanja, who was subsequently arrested tested positive for HIV. Experts confirmed that the appellant was over 18 years old and mentally sound.