The Boda-Boda Industry Uganda, an umbrella association of different boda-boda operators in Kampala is opposed to the move by Kampala Capital City Authority and some leaders to pass the Shs300,000 for registration, training, and driving license.

The riders have raised concern over the numerous government efforts to organize the industry, describing them as disorganized and uncoordinated.

There have been several attempts to organize the boda boda operations by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA however many have failed.

In an interview with KFM, the boda boda leaders accused some of their colleagues of conniving with the leaders of Smart Boda-Boda and KCCA leadership to form a committee of 15 members who agreed to pass Shs300,000 to be paid by riders to re-organize the industry.

Hamidu Ssengendo, the spokesperson of the association explains that the move will not be allowed without the consultation of the stakeholders.