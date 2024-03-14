In a continued effort to improve road safety, boda boda riders have been urged to embrace road safety by wearing reflector jackets and helmets.

The call was made by Ivan Wasajja from Red Cross Uganda, while addressing journalists in Kiwatule during a road safety training held in Kampala.

Riders have been trained in traffic rules and regulations, road signage interpretation, causes of road crashes, personal security and how to handle accident casualties.

Wasajja noted that wearing helmets and reflector jackets is very crucial but above all, being vigilant and observing road signage is most important.

He said that campaign is aimed at reducing the number of road crashes involving boda boda riders which stands at 7000-10000 annually.