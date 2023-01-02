Boda boda riders in Jinja city have petitioned the government to slash the fee paid to secure a driving license.

The chairperson of the riders, Eriya Musobya said it’s unfair to continue paying the same amount with other drivers yet they carry one passenger.

Musobya said the riders want at least to pay Shs70,000 instead of Shs250,000 being charged at the moment for a driving license.

Musobya said the riders pray that this is effected this new year, further challenging leaders to help boda boda riders pay for the licenses as a gift for the New Year.