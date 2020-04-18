A boda boda cyclist has knocked a traffic police officer in Mbale, and broke his right leg.

The incident was at Nakaloke check point after the officer Cpt Mawazi Kidubuka stopped Hassan Namwejawo aged 32, who was carrying a passenger against the president’s directive but he instead knocked him down.

According to the Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the suspect Hassan who is in their custody was riding a motorcycle registration number UER 387/J carrying a passenger from Mbale town to Kachumbala near Bukedea.

He has condemned the act, adding that the officer is getting treatment at Mbale referral hospital.