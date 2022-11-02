By Diphas Kiguli

Parents and relatives of the learners who died in the Salama School for the Blind fire are today set to receive bodies of the deceased.

Eleven children died after a fierce fire gutted the dormitory at Salama School for the Blind in Kisoga, Mukono district last week.

The head teacher, Francis Kinubi says DNA test results are out and the school is ready to receive the caskets from forensic experts this morning and later hold a requiem mass which is expected to be presided over by Bishop Christopher Kakoza, the Bishop for Lugazi Diocese.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), Safia Nalule has noted that a lot of emphasis has been put on creating a conducive environment for learners but with little or no attention to their safety.

Nalule was last evening delivering a donation of an assortment of food and other essential items to the mentioned school in Mukono.