By Priscilla Maloba

Two bodies of the foreign tourists, who were killed last month in Queen Elizabeth National Park, have been repatriated to the United Kingdom, the police have revealed.

On October 17, suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists shot and killed two foreign tourists in the park at Nyamunuka on Katwe Road in Kasese District in Western Uganda while on their honeymoon.

The deceased were identified as David Jim Barlow, 50, a British citizen, and Emmaretia Celia Geyer, 51, a South African citizen. Eric Alyai, a Ugandan, was their driver, and was already buried in Kaberamaido District.

The bodies of the British National and South African citizen kept at Mula- go Hospital National Referral Hospital

mortuary.

“All this while, we have been working with the forensic and investigative experts from the UK and up to November 1, we managed to hand over the two bodies of the deceased tourists which were repatriated to the UK for further management,” Mr Enanga told journalists yesterday in Kampala.

Mr Enanga explained that all the legal formalities and findings in Uganda, the lines of inquiry, the timelines of events aligned with GPS, phone evidence and other recordings were shared and availed to their counterparts in the UK. A full postmortem report was handed over to the UK team too.

Police promised that the truth behind these attacks would come out and even the perpetrators be brought to book.

President Museveni, on Sunday, commended the security agencies for arresting one of the killers of the tourists who was identified as Njovu,the group’s commander.