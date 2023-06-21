By Joel Kaguta

The body of one of the victims of the Kasese school attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels has been returned to Bwera General Hospital.

Felestus Mbambu who was among the people who sustained injuries during the attack on Mpondwe Lhubiriha secondary school by suspected ADF rebels died last evening and her body was handed to her family.

However, police this morning ordered that it be brought back to the hospital for a postmortem.

“This morning at 11am, the body of the same woman has actually been brought by security, saying that she was taken without a postmortem being conducted,” our reporter Joel Kaguta said.

Suspected ADF rebels attacked Mpondwe – Lhubiriha Secondary School, killing at least 43 people of which 37 were students.