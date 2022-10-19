Police in Mbarara district are investigating circumstances under which a missing boda boda rider identified as Mathias Amanya Mathias, 20, was murdered.

Amanya, who was stationed at Nsika stage, Akakinga cell Nsika parish Kagongi sub-county, Mbarara district went missing on October 14 with his motorcycle at an unknown time and a report of disappearance was filed at Rubindi police station on 15th October.

Last evening, his lifeless body was recovered in Ncune cell, Ncune parish in Kashare sub-county.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson says one suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The body has been taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem to establish the cause of death as investigations into the matter continue.