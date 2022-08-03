Police in Nansana, Wakiso District have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a nine-year-old, Imran Bukenya, who went missing on July 9, 2022.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, said that they have been looking for the child until Tuesday when Police at Wamala received information that an unidentified body was seen floating in the septic tank at the home of one Eria Semaganyi.

“Police officers responded and retrieved the body which was in a decomposing state. They also recovered a 20-litre jerrican of Kerosene which had been dumped into the septic tank to disguise the smell of the decomposing body,” he said.

The body of the child was later identified by his mother who told the police officers that the boy went missing while she was in Mulago Hospital to give birth.

The body of the boy was taken to the City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem.