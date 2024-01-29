Security at the Parliament gate was on Monday stunned by the courage of a 9-year-old pupil who walked to Parliament, seeking to meet the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

Smartly dressed in her school uniform, Ruth Precious Kharunda, a Primary Five pupil of Nakasero Primary School told the security officers at the Parliament gate how she had walked from home to meet the Speaker whom she admires and takes as her role model.

When it was brought to her attention, Speaker Among demanded that Kharunda be immediately ushered into her office ahead of other guests in the waiting room.

Among was later pictured embracing the girl in her arms as they talked. Kharunda expressed the financial struggles of her parents and requested that the Speaker relieves them of the burden by paying her school fees for at least this new term.

Among, who was impressed by her boldness, pledged to fulfill the request.

“Girls like Ruth deserve all the support they need and it is incumbent upon us to ensure they stay in school. I got in touch with her parents, established where she lives and have made my humble contribution to ensure she stays in school and pursues her dreams,” Among posted on her X platform.