BY FRANCIS MUGERWA

A seven year old boy has been killed by a bomb in Masindi District in mid-Western Uganda. The deceased was a son to a one Julius Kugonza.

Police has identified the deceased as Kelvin Atugonza, a resident of Kiryanga cell, in Nyangahya division in Masindi municipality.

According to eye witnesses, Atugonza was blown up by the bomb last evening as he went to plant sugar canes in their family garden.

The bomb blast cut off his hands and crushed out his intestines.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson says investigations into this incident have commenced.