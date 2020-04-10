Police in Jinja has started investigating the source of a bomb blast at the home of Pastor Ibrahim Omaido.

The bomb is to have been discovered by a boy who was cleaning his compound.

The Kiira Region Spokesperson Abby Amwait says the boy picked the bomb and went with it inside the house but after realizing that it was releasing smoke, he threw it outside.

The bomb then exploded damaging part of the roof and left the boy with an injured finger.

Amwait however says they were no serious injuries registered and investigations are ongoing.

Pastor Omaido owns a church at Kakindu stadium in Jinja.