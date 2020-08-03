

By Perez Rumanzi

Security operatives and immigration officers at the Mirama hills border post are asking government to allow Ugandans caught up by COVID-19 lockdown inside Rwanda to return home officially to avoid cases of illegal entry which may lead to more community infections.

The officials say they have handled several cases of people attempting to cross the border back into the country illegally while others have been tracked into the community after entering through illegal means because life has become difficult for them in Rwanda.

Jotham Kyaligonza, the External Security Organization coordinator at the border says since government has allowed Rwandans to go back to their country, Ugandans stranded in Rwanda should also be allowed back.

Security officials, border and district authorities implementing COVID-19 SOPs at the border were meeting with the Uganda Red Cross Society secretary Robert Kwesiga who is a member of the national task force too.