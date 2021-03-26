By Tonny Abet

Government has boosted surveillance at border points following a surge in Covid cases in neighboring Kenya.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director clinical services at the ministry of health says testing for coronavirus, sensitization of locals and control of movement at border points have been increased to minimize cross-border transmissions.

Kenya’s ministry of health tweeted on Tuesday that they had recorded 25 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative deaths in the country to 2,048. On the same day, the ministry recorded 1,127 new cases of infection.

Kenya is currently experiencing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.