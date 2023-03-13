By Mike Sebalu

Five members of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda have been nominated to contest in the highly anticipated campaigns to replace Bishop Joshua Lwere as General Overseer.

The nominated are; Pastor Moses Odong of Arise and Shine Worship Centre in Namugongo who is currently the National Clerk at the fellowship.

Others are; Bishop Micheal Kyazze the lead pastor at Omega Healing Centre- Zana, Bishop Joseph Nsubuga, a senior pastor at Ambassadors of Encouragement Ministries, Rev Ssemazzi of Amazing Grace Christian Assembly, Bukasa-Muyenga, and Bishop George Oduch of Victory Church International Luzira.

Bishop Joshua Lwere who is the outgoing overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda (NFBPC), founder and Senior Pastor of Grace Assembly has served for two 5 year terms with no opportunity to contest again.

Over 1500 members of the fellowship from different levels across the country will participate in the elections slated for Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the MTN Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.

While addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, Pastor Moses Odong praised the role the fellowship has played in uniting pastors.

“In this election, I came to show interest as a calling from God. I heard God speak to me that he has called me to bring unity in the board of Christ as general overseer, so I took it up as I believe that God will fulfill what he wants with my life so that’s why I’m standing. Also I’m standing as a person who is obeying a call from God,” Odong said.

The National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches is an umbrella network of Pentecostal Churches, para-church organisations, and missionary organisations operating in Uganda.