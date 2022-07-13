By Samuel Ssebuliba

The Commonwealth has appointed Botswana’s former President, H.E. Festus Mogae, to lead its observer group for Kenya’s upcoming general elections.

The Commonwealth Observer Group members include Uganda’s former Principal Judge Justice James Ogoola, while others are drawn from countries like Australia, The Gambia, Malta, United Kingdom and South Africa among others.

The 20-person Group will be in Kenya for the 9 August polls at the invitation of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Announcing the team in London, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said election observation is an essential component of their efforts to support member countries to strengthen the processes and to enable citizen participation and representation at all levels.

Ahead of the Group’s arrival on 2 August, an advance team from the Commonwealth will arrive on 16 July to meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, and other international observers.