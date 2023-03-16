Bank of Uganda has issued into circulation banknotes in various denominations with the signature of the deputy governor, Michael Atingi-Ego.

A statement from the central bank indicates that the law is clear that in the absence of a governor, the deputy governor can sign in his or her place on all the shilling banknotes.

This means that all the new notes which were printed in 2022 and bear Atingi-Ego’s signature are legal.

The bank further informs Ugandans that it will continue issuing in circulation the new banknotes together with the old ones that bear the signature of the deceased governor, Prof. Emmanuel Mutebile.

The central bank meanwhile adds that both banknotes can be used to make or receive payments as it commits to maintaining the integrity of Uganda’s currency notes and coins.

“The public is hereby advised that BoU has issued into circulation banknotes, in the various denominations, that bear the signature of the Deputy Governor Mr. Michael Atingi-Ego and the year of print-2022. This does not in any way affect the legal status of banknotes in circulation that bear the late Governor Mutebile’s signature which are associated with the earlier years of print. These banknotes will continue to be issued in circulation alongside those bearing the signature of the Deputy Governor. The public is therefore advised to continue using all the banknotes in circulation to make and/or receive payments,” a statement issued by the Bank reads in part.

Uganda does not have a substantive governor following the death of Prof Mutebile last year on January 23rd and his deputy Atingi-Ego has been holding the fort.