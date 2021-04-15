By Ritah Kemigisa

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) has maintained the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 7 per cent.

According to the Governor Prof Tumusiime Mutebile, they have noted a steady economic recovery that is proceeding and is stronger than earlier projected.

He says indicators in the first quarter of 2021 show gradual strengthening of the economy which is bound to further improve by covid vaccine effectiveness which will reduce social distancing and cause a rebound in consumption.

The central bank however warns that the recovery could be dampened by a likely upsurge in cases caused by the third wave despite the ongoing covid-19 vaccination exercise.

Meanwhile inflation is to rise temporarily due to rising food crop prices.