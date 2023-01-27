Male pupils who sat for the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have beat their female counterparts in most subjects.

According to the executive director of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo, out of the total 811,863 pupils who sat for the examinations, 400,100 were male and 432,554 were female.

Odongo says whereas female students performed better than their male counterparts in Pediatrics English subject, the reverse is true for the other three subjects; social studies and religious education, integrated science and mathematics where the boys beat girls.

Odongo says this trend has been observed over the years.