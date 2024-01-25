By Peter Sserugo

Male candidates have continued to pass highly in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) compared to their female counterparts, a trend that has been observed for the past years, according to Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB).

The PLE results released Thursday indicated that the number of girls who failed the 2023 PLE exams is 11,580 higher than that of the males. The UNEB results indicate that the number of boys with Division One is 8, 322 higher than the girls while 171, 601 female candidates passed with Division Two, compared to 164, 906 boys who passed in the same Division.

At least 69, 870 male candidates got Division Three, which is slightly lower than a total of 86, 420 female candidates in the same Division. Out of the 69, 283 candidates in Division Four, 31, 415 were boys and 37, 868 girls. Read more