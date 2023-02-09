Male candidates have outperformed their female counterparts in the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education examinations.

Releasing the results at State House in Nakasero, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo said that out of 345,695 candidates who sat for the examinations, 173,761 were male and 171,934 female.

However, just like in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), boys have performed better than their female counterparts in UCE, a trend that has been observed over time.

According to the results,15.5 percent of boys passed in division one compared to 11.5 percent of females. Additionally, 23.3 percent of boys passed in division two compared to 21.0 percent of females.

According to UNEB statistics, 25.5 percent of boys passed in division three compared to 25.8 percent of females, 31.4 percent of boys passed in division four compared to 37.0 percent of girls while 4.3 percent of boys failed compared to 4.7 percent of females.

Odongo says that female candidates performed better than males in English language while the boys performed better in Chemistry.

He added that the male candidates show better performance in the higher grades but overall, females obtained at least a pass, adding that this trend in disparity in the performance of male and female candidates has been observed over years.