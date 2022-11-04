“It has come to our notice that motorcycles have become a menace on the roads. Each time accidents happen, four of them involve motorcycles and a lot of people are dying,” Ms Farida Nampiima, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said yesterday.

She added: “As police, we have come out to launch the festive season operations, in which we are going to target motorcycles starting on Monday, November 7.” Read more here.