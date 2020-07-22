The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has launched a new political party named the National Unity Party ahead of 2021 polls.

While addressing the nation on his Facebook live platform, Bobi Wine says that he realized that People Power would not be registered as a political party in the Museveni regime hence the need to come up with another political party.

“Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, I stand here today to announce to the nation that we are unveiling the National Unity Platform,” he said.

Bobi Wine says that the National Unity Platform is the political wing of the People Power Movement.

The party whose symbol is an umbrella says it will soon reveal the leaders in the various political party positions.

While unveiling the party symbol, Bobi Wine revealed that he has been getting very many questions from people power supporters and leaders about the symbol that will be used in the 2021 general election.

Bobi Wine has also revealed that ever since the party allowed people to pick nomination forms, more than 10,000 people have responded to the call.

According to Bobi Wine, all activities will continue running as the people power movement.

The people power spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi also revealed that all People power candidates will use the umbrella as their symbol.