The fallout from Uganda Cranes’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations is now in full motion with the retirement of captain Denis Onyango and resignation of Fufa president Moses Magogo.

Needing a point, Uganda lost 1-0 to Malawi this week to miss out on appearing at a third straight Africa Cup of Nations which left many distraught.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Onyango, Africa’s best goalkeeper, has been part of the national team since 2005 and represented the team at the two Africa Cup of Nations – 2017 and 2019.

