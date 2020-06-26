

News Coming from Plot 87, Buganda road-Kampala, indicates that Alliance for National Transformation founder has stepped down.

Gen Mugisha Muntu launched the party in May last year, to rival other opposition parties in the bid to unseat President Museveni who has ruled Uganda for close to 35 years.

Muntu, according to Alice Alaso, appointed the Party’s Deputy National Coordinator in charge of Finance and Administration (herself) to act as new leader, pending subsequent decisions by the National Delegates Conference in August.

Alaso also says that Muntu will now seek election as the party’s flag bearer, and that his decision to step down is in line with the party’s Constitutional requirement.

KFM has confidentially obtained copies of two letters signed by Gen Muntu, and addressed to the Party’s Deputy National Coordinator (Ms Alaso) to this effect.

The letters are dated June 26, 2020.

He will however have no other chance of leading the party whether he wins or loses the flag.