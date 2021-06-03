By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

Brenda Nantongo, the slain daughter of outgoing Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala, will be buried today in Kikandwa village, off Mukono-Kayunga road, dressed in a wedding gown, the family said yesterday.

The 32-year-old died in a staccato of bullets alongside driver Haruna Kayondo when masked gunmen riding on a motorcycle attempted to assassinate Gen Katumba in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, on Tuesday.

Brenda’s mother, Ms Christine Katumba, said they decided to bury their daughter in a gown because she looked forward to a wedding and they had broached up the subject of marriage multiple times during informal conversations.

