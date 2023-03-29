A new report by the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) has revealed that pressure on men of 25 years and above who are expected to marry with a lot of cows is forcing many young Karimajong to engage in cattle rustling.

The report also shows that the recent economic crisis, despondency, and vulnerabilities have forced majority of the youth as young as 12-19 years to engage in raids and foment violence.

Releasing the report findings, Ambrose Toolit the lead researcher said both female and male interviewees agreed that these groups of raiders that constitute 60% of the total population of the warriors are currently key and have become disobedient to their elders’ authority.

He noted that majority are the product of conflict as orphans or escapees from previous violent disarmament with vengeance attitudes. Additionally, it is said that they wield and exercise absolute power in society with no remorse for cultural authority or family influence.

Toolit added that these groups feel that some of the actions of the elders (women and men) are outdated and they only heed to violence.