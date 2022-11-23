The state minister for gender and culture, Peace Mutuuzo, has attributed the increasing cases of violence against women to cultural norms, especially bride price and dowry.

She made the remarks while speaking to the media at the sidelines of the National Symposium on the welfare and wellbeing of the girl child in Kampala under the theme “Protect the Girl, Protect the Nation”.

Mutuuzo says on several occasions, men tend to consider women as their property after paying dowry to their (women) parents.

She adds that this undermines the prestige of a woman in a man’s sight and thus ends up applying all sorts of violence against the women.

Mutuuzo now appeals to communities to shun bride price.