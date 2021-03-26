By Damali Mukhaye

Briefing of Primary Seven candidates who are set to sit for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) is on today across the country.

The spokesperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board Jenipher Kalule said earlier this week that the exercise must strictly be conducted by school heads.

The head teachers are expected to take their candidates through rules and regulations of the examination process and also clearly spell out penalties of cheating.

Actual writing of exams is slated for Monday and Tuesday next week.

Kalule added that they do not expect any classes to be conducted after today’s briefing of the candidates and any such action will be regarded as examination malpractice.

According to Kalule, 749,811 candidates registered for the 2020 PLE to be conducted from 14,300 examination centres.