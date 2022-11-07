All primary schools across the country are expected to brief their primary seven candidates slated to sit for the primary leaving examinations which kick off tomorrow Tuesday, November 8.

The Executive Director of the Uganda National Examination Board, Daniel Odango while addressing journalists recently said that the briefing should be done by the heads of schools without delegating the role to anyone.

He says that during the briefing, the headteachers should among others inform the candidates of the circumstances that may lead to disqualification or cancellation of entire examinations.

He says that such conditions include smuggling of unauthorized materials inside examination centres, copying from one another, and external assistance given by teachers and invigilators among others.

A total of 832,810 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s PLE from 14,153 examination centres.