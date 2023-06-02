The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Chief of Staff Land Force (COS – LF) Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba has presided over the handover of the office of the commandant Military Police from Maj Gen Don Nabasa to Brig Gen William Bainomugisha.

The handover ceremony happened last evening at the Military Police headquarters in Makindye, Kampala.

In his remarks, Maj Gen Bakasumba commended the outgoing commandant Maj Gen Nabasa for a job well done and urged the Incoming to emulate the outgoing while at his new duty station.

The outgoing commandant Maj Gen Don Nabasa advised the incoming Brig Gen Bainomugisha to cooperate with the civilian population, maintain teamwork and work hard.

According to deputy defense spokesperson Col. Deo Akiiki, the incoming Military Police commandant Brig Gen Bainomugisha, the COS implored all troops to embrace the Chief of Defence Forces’ Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi’s message during the monitoring and evaluation tour on maintaining ideological clarity, on top of conserving the environment.

On his part, Brig Gen Bainomugisha commended the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the new responsibility and pledged to steer Military Police forward.