The 3rd Division Commander of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe has left the office as he prepares to undergo a strategic course at National Defence College-Uganda.

Gen Balikudembe has been at the helm of the Division covering the Greater Eastern Uganda since 2019.

He is among a few Generals and senior officers recently nominated to undertake strategic leadership training at the prestigious course – National Defence College, Uganda (NDC-U) as the second intake.

According to the spokesperson for the 3rd division, Maj Isaac Oware, the National Defence College-Uganda (NDC-U) is the highest military institution of learning in Uganda where training on policy analysis and ground strategy formulation for strategic security, stability and prosperity take place.

During his tenure as Division Commander and the chairperson of the disarmament committee, Gen Balikudembe is credited for overall command, control and coordination in the conduct of disarmament operations making significant strides with over 1,000 guns and 11,000 rounds of ammunition recovered since 2019.

He oversaw one of the most recent (April 2023) bloodless operations against the armed Turkana pastoralists where the joint security forces recovered 31 guns at Lokiriaut village, Nadunget Subcouty in Moroto district.