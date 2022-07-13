By URN

Brig Gen Robert Freeman Mugabe is the new chairperson of the Makindye-based General Court Martial following his appointment by President Yoweri Museveni.

He replaces Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti whose term of office expired on June 9, 2022, and is headed for retirement at the end of the year.

Promoted in April 2021 from Colonel to Brigadier, Mugabe is currently the Adjutant General at UPDF forces headquarters in Bombo where he has been since 2020. He also served as the Air Defense Division Administrative Officer and Division Operations & Training Officer in the same Unit prior to his appointment as Adjutant General.

In a July 12, 2022 message seen by this reporter, Mr Museveni also appointed 24 other members of the Court Martial and renewed the contracts of four members who were under Gen Gutti. The other members are; Col Joseph Ecelare Okalebo, Lt Col Sam Ntungura, Maj Angella Catherine Laker, Capt Lucy Nicole Etoroi, Capt Abdu Basajjabala, and Warrant Officer One, Oyar Boris Mark.

Those on reserve are; Brigr Gen Ronald Solomon Bigirwa, Col Benard Tumwesigyire, Col David Emmanuel Muhanguzi, Col David Ociti Kidega, Lt Col Patrick Matovu, Lt Col Sebastian Bossa, Lt Col David Baguma, Maj Stephen Etumidde, Maj Cyprian Sande Magezi, Maj Jubilee Omax Denis, Capt Grace Mbabazi, Capt Christine Sayuni and Warrant Officer One Robert Nyarare.