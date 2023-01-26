President Yoweri Museveni has this afternoon pledged to stamp corruption out of the country.

Officiating at the 37th Liberation Day celebrations of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Museveni noted that he has information that district service commissions are selling local government jobs and others asking for sexual favors in exchange for jobs.

It is from this background that he asked Ugandans to provide all evidence they have against the perpetrators he has called “pigs” so that action is taken.

According to the president, Luzira Prison has abundant space for them.

“Corruption will be stamped out. I have heard the Bazzukulu crying about the district service commissions, I have heard of girls being exploited sexually as bribes for jobs. Get evidence please devoted members of the public and we roast those pigs,” Museveni said of Thursday while officiating the 37th Liberation Day celebrations in Kakumiro district.

He has tasked the police and District Internal and Security Officers (DISOs) to lead the investigations, report, and apprehend those involved.