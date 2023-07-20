The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has vowed to stop covering government activities until President Yoweri Museveni’s directive to have all government advertising go through the Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC) is reversed.

According to Museveni’s letter dated 6th March 2023, addressed to the Office of the Prime Minister, any accounting officer who deviates from the directive will be dismissed.

The Ministry of Finance has moved to implement the directive as quoted in the Budget Execution Circular (BEC) for the financial year 2023/2024.

“Government advertising must be through the Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation. Any accounting officer who deviates from this will be sanctioned including dismissal. Print media advertising should be done through the New Vision. I, therefore, urge all accounting officers to strictly adhere to the directive,” part of the circular reads.

In their 18th July letter signed by the association Secretary General Mr. Joseph Beyanga to the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi, broadcasters say “implementation of the said directive will not only contravene the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda but also set a precedent that goes against government’s policy that champions a private sector-led economy.”

“In light of the aforementioned, we are left with no option but to let you know that henceforth, the members of the National Association of Broadcasters shall not be obliged to cover any government activity until the said directive is reversed,” the letter reads in part.

Broadcasters further requested to meet Ggoobi and any other government officials who may be relevant to the subject matter in order to find a solution for all stakeholders.

Museveni said the directive would help revamp UBC following a letter he received from its Managing Director Winston Agaba who highlighted underfunding.