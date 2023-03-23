The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has petitioned the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja over a directive by President Yoweri Museveni to have all government advertising be through the Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC).

The directive as quoted from a March 6, 2023, letter from the president to the office of the prime minister adds that any accounting officer who deviates from the directive will be dismissed.

Now in a letter to the premier, NAB chairman, Kin Kariisa says the directive will stop accounting officers from giving business to the private sector media players yet the same have played a tremendous role in promoting government programmes.

Kariisa cites joint campaigns like the fight against Covid-19, Ebola, Emyooga, and the Parish Development Model which have been greatly promoted by private media houses.

“It is important to note that the private media sector has been and is still supporting various government projects and campaigns including the Covid 19, Ebola, Emyoga, PDM, and many other developmental, awareness, and sensitization initiatives,” Kariisa’s letter reads in part.

“In the above spirit, please consider this to be our formal and official request that the implementation of the above directive be halted, and a meeting be held with the stakeholders at your earliest convenience to address the concerns and find a viable and lasting solution,” the letter reads further.

In his communiqué, the president said he received a letter from Winston Agaba the managing Director of UBC who highlighted underfunding by the government.