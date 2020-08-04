

By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Association of broadcasters is yet to receive any formal communication from police regarding hosting political guests.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga said yesterday that media houses need to submit names of political guests expected to be hosted past the curfew time to avoid clashes with security.

Enanga also revealed that the force had come up with violence suppression units to deal with some supporters of candidates being mobilized ahead of their appearance for various talk shows.

Speaking to KFM the secretary general of broadcasters’ association Joseph Beyanga says they are yet to receive official communication from the police, adding that the best way forward would be dialogue between media players and security.

This comes days after former government spy and Presidential hopeful Charles Rwomushana and Kabula County MP James Kakooza were intercepted and arrested by police.

The duo had been part of a panel that was hosted for a talk show on NBS TV last Tuesday.

They were in a panel discussion together with Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze and National Unity Platform (NUP) member Fred Nyanzi.

Other guests and journalists were forced to sleep at the station after the talk show.