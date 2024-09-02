By George Emuron

Farmers in Bukedea district are counting losses after the brown streak disease attacked several cassava gardens in the area.

Cyprian Paul Opolot, the Bukedea district senior agricultural officer says the outbreak of the cassava brown streak must be addressed urgently because it threatens food security in the region.

He explains that the disease is spread by the flies.

“We are aware and that problem has been recorded. The disease is transmitted by flies and it is a viral disease,” he said.

Cassava brown streak is a devastating disease that causes loss of cassava root (tuber) production and quality.

It can render susceptible varieties unusable if cassava roots are left in the ground for over nine months.