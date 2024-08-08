The hearing of a budget corruption case against three Members of Parliament; Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East), Cissty Namujju (Lwengo District), and Paul Akamba (Busiki County) has been adjourned.

This is after defence lawyers led by Mwesigwa Rukuna asked court for an adjournment to enable them cross- examine the first prosecution witness, Mariam Wangadya, the Uganda Human Rights Commission boss, after perusing her evidence and getting some documents from Parliament.

The presiding Judge, Lawrence Gidudu granted the lawyers’ request on Thursday and adjourned the case until August 14, 2024.

On August 2, 2024, Wangandya pinned the three legislators for allegedly soliciting a 20% cut from her proposed 2024/2025 budget by promising to have it enhanced through the Parliamentary Budget Committee and Finance Ministry.