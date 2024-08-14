The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has temporarily halted the trial of three Members of Parliament; Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East), Cissty Namujju (Lwengo District), and Paul Akamba (Busiki County) until an application filed by Hon. Akamba, in which he complains of violation of his fundamental human rights, is heard and resolved.

MP Paul Akamba, who represents the people of Busiki County, alleges that on June 14, 2024, he was arrested by state agents, assaulted, and held incommunicado in an unauthorized location for seven days.

He has now sued the Attorney General, seeking to have his trial where he is accused of soliciting a 20% bribe from the proposed enhanced budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) declared null and void and to be compensated for the violation of his rights.

The trial judge, Lawrence Gidudu, stated that he is bound by Section 8 of the Human Rights Enforcement Act, which requires him to stay the trial if such a complaint arises, to allow the court to investigate the alleged human rights violations.

The case has been adjourned to September 30, 2024, for further hearing.