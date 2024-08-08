The hearing of a corruption case against three Members of Parliament; Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East), Paul Akamba (Busiki County), and Cissy Namujju (Lwengo District woman MP) is expected to resume today.

The hearing is expected to resume before the Anti-Corruption Court Division of the High Court’s Judge Lawrence Gidudu with the first prosecution witness Mariam Wangadya, the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

On August 2, 2024, Wangandya pinned the three legislators for having solicited a 20% cut from her proposed 2024/2025 budget by promising to have it enhanced through the Parliamentary Budget Committee and Finance ministry.

Wangadya testified that it was Hon. Mutembuli who first solicited the 5% cut before bringing the other two MPs and also had the bribe increased to 20%.

She then met President Museveni and revealed to him her dilemma, forcing the President to set up a plan to have the suspects recorded, which came to pass.

According to Wangadya, the MPs especially Cissy Namujju who spoke with so much toughness told her that they would face consequences if she did not deliver on their bribe since they needed the money for the 2026 general elections campaigns in order to be re-elected.

However, their lawyers led by Evans Ochenge and Mwesigwa Rukutana objected to having the alleged video recording of their clients, asking for the said bribery moment to be played in court.

Justice Gidudu agreed with the defence team’s objections and threw out the prosecution’s request to have an audio recording relating to the conversations held by Mariam Wagandya and the three MPs about the anticipated kick-back played in court.

Justice Gidudu ruled that Wangandya does not have forensic expertise in audio recordings apart from identifying the recording device she used.

Wangadya is expected to conclude her testimony today.