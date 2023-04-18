By Babra Anyait

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under their umbrella Centre for Health, Human Rights Development (CEHURD) have expressed concern with the reduction in the health budget which will lead to serious service delivery gaps, especially in areas of availing medicines in hospitals.

According to the ministerial budget proposal for the financial year 2023/2024, the health budget is expected to reduce by Shs2 billion from Shs23 billion to Shs21 billion.

Likewise, the budget for service delivery is also continuing to decrease, causing fear among service delivery providers.

Peter Eceru; the programme coordinator at CEHURD says, the health budget has been reduced from 7.2% in the current financial year to the proposed about 6.5% in the coming financial year.

He was presenting a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) position paper perspective on the health sub-programme in response to the ministerial policy statements in Kampala.