By Ivan Ssenabulya

Seven people are nursing injuries after surviving death following an accident in Bududa district.

The accident occurred at a hill along Kikholo-Saku saku road in Bumwalukani sub-county, when a motor vehicle Isuzu Elf registration number UAM 960/H failed to climb.

The driver identified as Nsumizi Bilali Mia aged 43 years, a resident of Mbale city was carrying mourners but the vehicle developed a mechanical fault.

According to the Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the other victims have been identified as Masemo Suzan 21, Namalishe Beatrice 30, Seera Edith 32, Wabuteya Joseph 9 among others.

The victims are admitted at Mbale regional referral hospital for further management.