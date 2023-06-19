By Yahudu Kitunzi

A 30 year- old man, who has reportedly been earning a salary for the past one year as a secondary science teacher in Bududa district using a forged appointment letter from Education Service Commission has been arrested.

Prosper Wambalya was allegedly aided by his uncle, the former Principal Human Resource Officer (PHRO) of Bududa district, Micheal Matsyetsye to get a forged appointment letter indicating that he had been posted to serve as a teacher at Bulucheke Secondary School.

Elgon regional police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika, confirms that Matsyetsye has also been arrested alongside his nephew on allegations of forgery and illegally earning salaries as public servants.

He says they are hunting for several other people still at large suspected to have connived and committed the crime and they all face charges of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to section 305 of the Penal Code Act and forgery contrary to section 342 of the Penal Code Act, uttering a false document and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 390 of Penal Code.