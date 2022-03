By Prossy Kisakye

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to observe the International Women’s Day today, Buganda kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga, urges women to be submissive as they advocate for their rights.

He notes that women’s emancipation can be achieved in families and the country through using polite means instead of women being rude to their husbands and those in politics being negative.

Mayiga also urged those in power to create avenues for women empowerment.

Meanwhile he asked custom teachers like Aunties not to do only sexual education to girl child but also be educated in several aspects.