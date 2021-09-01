BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

The Buganda parliamentary caucus has this morning pledged total support for security personnel in their mission to crackdown the machete-wielding assailants that have in past one month terrorized and killed at least 30 people in the Greater Masaka region.

Addressing a joint news conference after their meeting convened at Parliament this morning, the caucus leadership through the chairperson Muwanga Kivumbi also Butambala county MP demanded that security stamps its presence in the region.

Out of the resolutions arrived at after a two-hour-long meeting is that they should push for strict observance of the rights of suspects that have so far been arrested but not been arraigned before court.

The meeting comes hours after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among directed all legislators and other local leaders from the Greater Masaka Subregion to support security personnel and other government organs that have embarked on a fact-finding mission into the causes of the killings in the region.